-
US health officials urge Americans to wear masks as states reopen - 51 mins ago
-
Australia’s China Dream | 101 East - 55 mins ago
-
SpaceX unmanned rocket makes soft landing before exploding on ground - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany extends coronavirus lockdown with a new strategy - 2 hours ago
-
ICC to probe reported war crimes in Palestinian territories - 2 hours ago
-
Myanmar pro-democracy protesters return after ‘bloodiest day’ since coup - 2 hours ago
-
Meghan accuses royals of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah Winfrey interview teaser clip 🔴 BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast enters final day of campaigning as all eyes on distant Gbagbo - 3 hours ago
-
Australia: Rio Tinto chief to resign over ruined sacred Aboriginal caves - 4 hours ago
-
‘Bloodiest day’: At least 38 anti-coup protesters killed in Myanmar, says UN envoy - 4 hours ago
Venezuela: Guaido comments on his call with US Secretary of State Blinken
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido held a press conference in Caracas on Wednesday during which he discussed some details of the call he held the day before with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Guaido pointed out that sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro will continue under Joe Biden’s administration.
“Multilateral pressure has to do with sanctions, personal sanctions on human rights violators, corrupt people. It has to do with, attention this, the dictator’s environment, it also has to do with guarantees, and the legitimate interlocution of Venezuela has its legitimate institutions and the only one recognised is the national parliament elected in 2015, the government in charge, as our allies said yesterday,” Guaido said.
The Venezuelan opposition leader reiterated his criticism of Nicolas Maduro, stating that “he is the only guy on planet earth, who is indicted for drug trafficking and terrorism with a reward of 15 million [US dollars] and at the same time he is indicted for crimes against humanity.”
Juan Guaido stepped down as president of parliament after Nicolas Maduro and his ruling United Socialist Party gained control of the National Assembly, the last opposition-controlled institution in the country, following legislative elections boycotted by the opposition. Guaido called the vote a complete ‘fraud.’
#Guaido #Venezuela #US #Blinken #Caracas #Maduro
Video ID: 20210303-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210303-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly