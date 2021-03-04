Venezuela: Guaido comments on his call with US Secretary of State Blinken

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido held a press conference in Caracas on Wednesday during which he discussed some details of the call he held the day before with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Guaido pointed out that sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro will continue under Joe Biden’s administration.

“Multilateral pressure has to do with sanctions, personal sanctions on human rights violators, corrupt people. It has to do with, attention this, the dictator’s environment, it also has to do with guarantees, and the legitimate interlocution of Venezuela has its legitimate institutions and the only one recognised is the national parliament elected in 2015, the government in charge, as our allies said yesterday,” Guaido said.

The Venezuelan opposition leader reiterated his criticism of Nicolas Maduro, stating that “he is the only guy on planet earth, who is indicted for drug trafficking and terrorism with a reward of 15 million [US dollars] and at the same time he is indicted for crimes against humanity.”

Juan Guaido stepped down as president of parliament after Nicolas Maduro and his ruling United Socialist Party gained control of the National Assembly, the last opposition-controlled institution in the country, following legislative elections boycotted by the opposition. Guaido called the vote a complete ‘fraud.’

