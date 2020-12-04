Venezuela heads to Sunday’s key elections as ‘National Assembly is last opposition bastion’

The people of Venezuela will vote in parliamentary elections on Sunday December 6, with President Nicolas Maduro looking to take back the opposition-controlled National Assembly. But the main opposition leader and speaker Juan Guaido has called for a boycott, denouncing the poll as a “fraud”. “these elections are important because it is the last bastion still on the hands of the opposition, headed by Juan Guaido”, FRANCE 24’s Philip Turle analyses.

