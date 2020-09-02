Venezuela: Maduro asks for nation”s support on “road to peace” after granting pardons to opponents

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked for support from the population after signing a series of pardons for 110 members of the Venezuelan opposition.

“I know what I am doing. And I ask for your support. I ask for the understanding of the whole country, of all Venezuela. I ask for understanding and I ask for support for this path of peace”, demanded the President, in reference to members of his party and citizens who have shown their opposition to the decision.

Maduro spoke of alleged aggressions and attacks he has suffered to justify the pardons as a measure “to advance in the dialogue. To advance in the creation of conditions that allow the widest electoral participation. To advance in the creation of trust.”

He also made a new accusation against Donald Trump, who according to him put a price of 15 million dollars on his head and would be planning his assassination. In this sense, he claimed that “one makes peace with one’s enemy, said Mahatma Gandhi. Well, I want peace. I want peace for Venezuela, I want democracy for Venezuela, I want participation.”

The list of pardoned people includes politicians who are deprived of liberty and others who were outside the country and have open judicial processes in Venezuela.

