Venezuela protests: Pandemic worsens economic crisis

A wave of demonstrations has erupted across Venezuela.

People are flouting lockdown restrictions to demand an end to severe shortages.

Nearly every area of life has been affected, from electricity and water to fuel and household supplies.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.

