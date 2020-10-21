Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Municipal workers were seen decorating Caracas’s Bolivar Square with Christmas ornaments in an anticipated move on Tuesday.



Footage shows workers decorating trees and street lamps while a large tree had already been mounted in the square.



“Christmas is so short, what is Christmas ?, December 24 and now, it’s over, so you have to take advantage of it in November, December,” said one local, Mercedes Olarte.



Kilian Cairo, another local, approved the measure because that way the “people can have a distraction and forget about many things and try to ensure that Christmas, despite the pandemic, does not disappear.”



The early Christmas plan came from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in an attempt to boost retail sales, currently severely constrained by COVID-19 restrictions.

