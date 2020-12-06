-
Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections
In Venezuela, people are going to the polls in a highly contested parliamentary election, boycotted by most of the opposition.
The United States, European Union and most Latin American countries also say they will not recognise the election.
The vote takes place against a backdrop of deep political and economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro says he will step down if his party does not win the vote.
But as Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman explains, that is highly unlikely.
