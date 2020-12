Verdict due over foiled Paris train attack

A French court was set Thursday to give its #verdict against a Moroccan man charged with planning a terror #attack on a #Paris-bound international train, only to be thwarted passengers including off-duty US soldiers. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris Trent tells us more.

