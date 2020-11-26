Share
‘Vidas Negras Importam’: Killing of black man sparks protests across Brazil

4 hours ago

The death of a black man after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the city of Porto Alegre on the eve of #Black Consciousness Day has sparked #outrage across #Brazil. The protests echoes this past year’s demonstrations in the US. FRANCE 24’s Pierre Le Duff and Laura Damabe report from Porto Alegre.

