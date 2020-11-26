-
What is driving Bitcoin’s recent rally to record highs? - 7 mins ago
-
What foreign policy challenges await Biden? | The Bottom Line - 8 mins ago
-
The Politician Transforming China’s Climate Policy - 24 mins ago
-
Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19 - 39 mins ago
-
Abuse gone viral: How to stop online violence against women? - 44 mins ago
-
Covid: England’s regional tiers to be set out 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 47 mins ago
-
Colombia’s peace court grills government over FARC killings - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy vaccine hesitancy: Of 800 people surveyed, 40% said they would not risk taking vaccine - about 1 hour ago
-
Ethiopia Conflict: PM Ahmed says army ordered to move on Tigray regional capital - about 1 hour ago
-
#TheCube Fears of Covid-19 acceleration in the US after Thanksgiving - about 1 hour ago
Viktor Orbán responsible for corruption in Hungary, says former Belgian PM
Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU’s anti-fraud agency’s corruption list.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/26/viktor-orban-responsible-for-corruption-in-hungary-says-former-belgian-pm
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#BrusselsBureau