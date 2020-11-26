Share
0 0 0 0

Viktor Orbán responsible for corruption in Hungary, says former Belgian PM

about 1 hour ago

Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU’s anti-fraud agency’s corruption list.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/26/viktor-orban-responsible-for-corruption-in-hungary-says-former-belgian-pm

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#BrusselsBureau

Leave a Comment