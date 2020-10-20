-
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece - 8 hours ago
-
200221_NWSU_11071882_11094963_150000_143504_en - 8 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 8 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 8 hours ago
-
Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Violent clashes in Barcelona after authorities introduce strict new lockdown restrictions - 8 hours ago
-
US Election: Will voters turn on Trump after COVID-19 response catastrophe? | Conflict Zone - 9 hours ago
-
Is it time to break up Facebook’s monopoly? | Counting the Cost - 9 hours ago
-
Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus in Europe: Countries agree to coordinate response - 9 hours ago