US-Iran tensions: Pompeo alleges Iran new ‘home base’ of Al-Qaeda - 2 mins ago
Trump impeachment: Several Republican lawmakers begin to turn on President - 3 mins ago
Tai Chi enters UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list - 4 mins ago
Lab-grown meat: The future of food? - 18 mins ago
YouTube suspends uploads to Donald Trump’s channel over violence fears - 54 mins ago
Republicans, business partners cut ties to Trump | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland records highest transmission rate in the world - about 1 hour ago
Virus-hit Italy faces political crisis over EU recovery plan - about 1 hour ago
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege - about 1 hour ago
The Arab Spring, 10 years on: Martrys, but no jobs, in cradle of Tunisia’s revolution - 2 hours ago
Virus-hit Italy faces political crisis over EU recovery plan
#Italy was facing a fresh political #crisis Wednesday after weeks of turmoil in the coalition government came to head in a row over how to spend billions of euros in EU coronavirus recovery funds. Prime Minister Giuseppe #Conte’s cabinet approved the 222.9-billion-euro plan in a late night meeting, in response to a pandemic that has plunged Italy into a deep recession and claimed almost 80,000 lives. But two ministers from former premier Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva (IV) party abstained in the vote, after he warned they would not be involved in “squandering public money”.
