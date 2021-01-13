Virus-hit Italy faces political crisis over EU recovery plan

#Italy was facing a fresh political #crisis Wednesday after weeks of turmoil in the coalition government came to head in a row over how to spend billions of euros in EU coronavirus recovery funds. Prime Minister Giuseppe #Conte’s cabinet approved the 222.9-billion-euro plan in a late night meeting, in response to a pandemic that has plunged Italy into a deep recession and claimed almost 80,000 lives. But two ministers from former premier Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva (IV) party abstained in the vote, after he warned they would not be involved in “squandering public money”.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en