Vogue Arabia: Tackling taboos in the Middle East
Our guest is Manuel Arnaut, one of the most influential figures in the world of fashion today. The 37-year-old is the editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia. He tells us about his favourite covers, focusing on positive stories in the region and tackling taboos.
