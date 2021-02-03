Vogue Arabia: Tackling taboos in the Middle East

Our guest is Manuel Arnaut, one of the most influential figures in the world of fashion today. The 37-year-old is the editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia. He tells us about his favourite covers, focusing on positive stories in the region and tackling taboos.

