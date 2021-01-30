-
Wall Street vs Main Street: GameStop’s shares shoot up again
GameStop’s shares shot up again on Friday, the latest twist in a Wall Street saga that has drawn the attention of billionaires, the White House, and thousands of social media users.
The video game retailer’s stock has risen by about 70 percent, clawing back most of Thursday’s losses.
Amateur investors have been pushing up the prices in a bid to damage hedge funds, who make a profit by betting against the shares of failing businesses.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.
