War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Thousands of people have fled the violence, many crossing the border into Sudan.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan has the story from Gadarif near the border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Tigray #Ethiopia