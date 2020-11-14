Share
0 0 0 0

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

3 hours ago

Thousands of people have fled the violence, many crossing the border into Sudan.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan has the story from Gadarif near the border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Tigray #Ethiopia

Leave a Comment