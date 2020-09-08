-
MEPs get back to work after a uniquely different summer - 39 mins ago
‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc - 58 mins ago
Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off - about 1 hour ago
Warnings from scientists as UK Covid cases continue to rise – Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Australian journalists evacuated from China over security worries - about 1 hour ago
What India after Covid? Country reopens as cases surge - 2 hours ago
Germany: Bonn prepares for first in decades nationwide test alert - 3 hours ago
Syria: Lavrov calls for ‘unconditional’ and ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Libya - 3 hours ago
Syria: Russia and Turkey support Syria’s integrity – Lavrov during meeting with al-Muallem - 3 hours ago
Spain: Messi returns to training for first time after Barcelona contract U-turn - 3 hours ago
Two of the UK government’s scientific advisers have given stark warnings over the increase in coronavirus cases.
Prof John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said cases were now “increasing exponentially”.
And England’s deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van Tam, said people had “relaxed too much” and must start taking the virus seriously again
It’s Tuesday 8 September 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
