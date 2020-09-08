Warnings from scientists as UK Covid cases continue to rise – Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Two of the UK government’s scientific advisers have given stark warnings over the increase in coronavirus cases.

Prof John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said cases were now “increasing exponentially”.

And England’s deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van Tam, said people had “relaxed too much” and must start taking the virus seriously again

It’s Tuesday 8 September 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC

