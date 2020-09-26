Watch this armless Pakistani snooker talent beat the competition with just his chin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Muhammed Ikram, an armless snooker player from Pakistan, is the first ever snooker player hitting balls using his chin. He has not let his disability get in the way of his dreams of earning international recognition for his talent.

In footage captured on Thursday, Muhammed demonstrates his impressive skills for the camera, in the Black Pot Snooker Club in the city of Samundri, near Faisalabad, in Punjab province.

“Nobody in the world plays Snooker with their chin. With my game I want to brighten up the name of Pakistan and challenge someone to also play snooker with their chin.”

The snooker player also explained how his disability has affected his life outside of the sport.

“To be able to wash myself and to eat on my own is very difficult. My father, who is a daily wager needs to help me with everything I do, like taking bath, getting dressed etc. Besides that, to work, have a job and earn money is even more difficult. Because when you have arms, you can work, if you don’t have arms, it is more difficult to work,” he said.

