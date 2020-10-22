-
US officials say Russia, Iran have obtained voter information - 13 mins ago
-
Covid: Rishi Sunak expected to increase tier 2 jobs support 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 49 mins ago
-
US intelligence chief says Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election - 2 hours ago
-
Pope expresses support for same-sex civil union laws in new documentary - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions flare in NYC as pro-Trump demo disrupted by counter protesters - 3 hours ago
-
Sudan: One killed, 14 injured in Khartoum protests - 4 hours ago
-
“Sputnik V” will allow 70% of Russia to be vaccinated within a year, says Gamaleya Institute chief - 4 hours ago
-
‘We have lost time but not momentum’ on climate goals, says EU’s Environment Commissioner - 4 hours ago
-
India: “Red light on, engine off” campaign seeks to improve air quality in Delhi - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Expedition 63 members land on Earth - 4 hours ago
‘We have lost time but not momentum’ on climate goals, says EU’s Environment Commissioner
While the pandemic has affected almost all aspects of daily life in Europe, the European Commission claims the crisis has not diverted them from their ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2050.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/22/we-have-lost-time-but-not-momentum-on-climate-goals-says-eu-s-environment-commissioner
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#BrusselsBureau