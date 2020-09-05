Share
‘We lost everything’: Beirut explosion survivor

6 hours ago

The United Nations estimates 200,000 homes were damaged – 3,000 of which were severely damaged or destroyed.
And many people like Elie Sheyeb have not received any assistance from the government.
Here is his story.

