-
‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp - 38 mins ago
-
Niger holds historic elections despite jihadist violence - 57 mins ago
-
Voters go to the polls in troubled Central African Republic - 58 mins ago
-
Nashville explosion: Officials investigating more than 500 leads - about 1 hour ago
-
Europe launches Covid-19 vaccination programme in bid to leave pandemic behind - about 1 hour ago
-
Social media Staff of Rome’s hospital speak to press after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 - 2 hours ago
-
EU kicks off mass COVID vaccination campaign - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit: Boris Johnson vows to focus on ‘levelling up country’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Like Nowhere Else - 3 hours ago
-
‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls - 3 hours ago
‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp
More than 1,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in a freezing, burned-out camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
A fire this week destroyed much of Lipa camp near the town of Bihac, on the Croatian border, it now has no heat and no proper facilities.
Lined outside, in sub-zero temperatures, refugees wait for a donated meal and perhaps a sleeping bag from the Red Cross.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#DesperateJourneys #EuropeMigrantCrisis #Bosnia