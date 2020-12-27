Share
‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp

38 mins ago

More than 1,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in a freezing, burned-out camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
A fire this week destroyed much of Lipa camp near the town of Bihac, on the Croatian border, it now has no heat and no proper facilities.
Lined outside, in sub-zero temperatures, refugees wait for a donated meal and perhaps a sleeping bag from the Red Cross.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.

