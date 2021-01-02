-
India approves Oxford’s AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use - 5 hours ago
-
We’re surprised volcanoes are also a creative force 🌋 A Perfect Planet 🌍 BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Syria: Funeral for SAA soldiers slain by IS held in Homs - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Dozens attend rave near Barcelona despite COVID restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Dozens of NYC’s “Polar Bears” brave freezing waters to mark New Year - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand: Bangkok marks 2021 with fireworks and no audience due to coronavirus spread - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Barcelona rave in full swing despite COVID restrix - 6 hours ago
-
Fears African free trade pact will disadvantage poorer countries - 6 hours ago
-
What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island? - 6 hours ago
-
UK: Belfast Harbour quiet as Brexit regulations come into effect - 6 hours ago
A look at how without volcanoes, there would be no life on Earth. Although destructive, magma from the planet’s molten core builds land, and mineral-rich ash from eruptions fertilises the surface.
Join David Attenborough to discover how diverse forces work together to keep our planet in perfect balance.
A Perfect Planet is an awe-inspiring exploration of Earth’s power and fragility.
A Perfect Planet | BBC Earth | BBC
