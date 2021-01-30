Share
West Africa outbreak: COVID-19 variants fuel surge in cases

53 mins ago

Health officials in Senegal say COVID-19 variants are fuelling a surge in infections.
Its health system is overwhelmed and medical students are being mobilised to make up for a shortage of doctors.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from the capital, Dakar.
