West Africa outbreak: COVID-19 variants fuel surge in cases

Health officials in Senegal say COVID-19 variants are fuelling a surge in infections.

Its health system is overwhelmed and medical students are being mobilised to make up for a shortage of doctors.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from the capital, Dakar.

