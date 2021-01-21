-
LIVE: Unauthorised protest in support of Navalny takes place in St. Petersburg - 4 hours ago
-
Italian parties continue talks to solve government political crisis - 4 hours ago
-
Myanmar in turmoil over disputed election - 4 hours ago
-
Nigeria begins modernising oil refineries - 4 hours ago
-
Nurse wins prize to watch films for a week on a remote Swedish island - 5 hours ago
-
‘We’ve had enough’: In France, Spain and Denmark, anti-lockdown protests continue - 6 hours ago
-
WHO team visit Wuhan market at heart of virus outbreak - 6 hours ago
-
Tension grows in Austria over the deportation of three young girls to Georgia and Armenia - 6 hours ago
-
Hundreds arrested at fresh protests in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - 6 hours ago
-
Denmark: Protesters denounce COVID restrictions in torch-lit Aarhus march - 6 hours ago