What India after Covid? Country reopens as cases surge
How will COVID change India? Amid the steady rise in confirmed cases comes a true test of resilience. We ask about the fight against the unforeseen pandemic in both cities and those all-important rural areas where two-thirds of Indians live. It is about lives and livelihoods: What’s changed since last March’s sudden lockdown – which left day laborers scrambling and an already slowing economy reeling?
