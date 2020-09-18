-
What would a year of distance learning mean for children in California?
In California, the 2020 school year has begun with 100 percent virtual instruction. With about 3,000 new Covid-19 cases being confirmed daily, the state’s 10,000 public schools will remain closed. And the governor says the closures could last the entire school year. That would put 7 million students and 300,000 teachers into the new world of distance learning. And that is where inequalities are emerging. Families with means are using private tutors and special learning hubs, while those without money are stuck at home on their own. Can California provide equal academic support despite such disparities? What are the consequences for children in low-income families? Our correspondents report from Los Angeles.
