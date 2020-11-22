What’s behind the South China Sea dispute? | Start Here

China and its neighbours all want a piece of the South China Sea.

Rights to fish, territory, oil and gas.

This fight has it all, including the potential for war.

So why is ASEAN struggling to manage the problem? And why won’t China share?

