-
Vaccine against COVID-19: When will we bring the pandemic under control? | To the Point - 3 hours ago
-
What’s happening in Ethiopia? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Japan: Fishermen urge govt not to release contaminated Fukushima water into Pacific - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Maas “concerned” about timing of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan - 3 hours ago
-
‘The owl and the Christmas tree’, a tale for 2020 - 3 hours ago
-
‘Don’t waste’ COVID-19 lockdowns, WHO Europe warns, as region is pandemic epicentre again - 3 hours ago
-
Japanese shoppers already know what to Putin their calendars for 2021 - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Netanyahu welcomes first official visit by Bahrain FM alongside Pompeo in Jerusalem - 4 hours ago
-
‘A Promised Land’: Barack Obama tells his story in new autobiography - 4 hours ago
-
Dog won’t leave spot where owner died 11 years ago - 4 hours ago
What’s happening in Ethiopia? | Start Here
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a Nobel Peace Prize winner who now finds himself facing a potential civil war.
The government is fighting opposition forces in Tigray and has closed off the region.
What impact is the battle having on people there?
Why did the fighting start?
And why might Eritrea be drawn in?
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Ethioia
#Ethiopia_Conflict
#Al_jazeera_English