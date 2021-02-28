Share
What’s happening with China’s Uighurs? | Start Here

10 hours ago

Human rights groups say the Chinese are committing horrific crimes against Uighurs.
The UN has raised the alarm. The US and Canada have called it genocide.
But China has repeatedly denied the accusations.
So what do we know? And should the world be doing more?

