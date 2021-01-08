What’s the economic fallout of the Capitol Hill riot? | DW Business

The fallout continues from Wednesday’s mob-attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Several of the president’s aides and two cabinet members have resigned, and there are increasingly loud calls for him to be removed from office.

Five people – including a police officer – have now died as a result of the violent protests, and at least 68 have been arrested. Trump had encouraged supporters to march on the Capitol building, where a joint-session of Congress was certifying Joe Biden as President Elect.

US industry groups and chief executives from some of the nation’s largest companies have called on President Trump and other officials to put an end to the unrest and deliver a peaceful transition of power.

The Business Roundtable group of chief execs tweeted: “The chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better.”

The National Association of Manufacturers has also commented. It called those who stormed the Capitol “armed thugs” – and urged Vice President Mike Pence to “seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.” The 25th Amendment allows members of the president’s cabinet to remove the president from power.

