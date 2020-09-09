What’s the future for healthcare in the COVID-19 era?

How should the healthcare systems of Europe be reformed in light of the coronavirus crisis? Four guests from the European Parliament and European Commission will be debating the reforms needed in a live debate on Euronews, as part of the European Health Parliament initiative’s plenary session on Wednesday 9th September.

Our guests are:

Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, French Member of the European Parliament from the Renew Europe Group. She is a medical oncologist, and chair of the MEPs Against Cancer group.

Tomislav Sokol, Croatian Member of the European Parliament from the European People’s Party group. He is a specialist in EU health law, and sits on the committees for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection and Regional Development.

Sara Cerdas, a Portuguese Member of the European Parliament from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. She sits on the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

Andrzej Rys, Director for health systems, medical products and innovation in the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission. He is a medical doctor and former deputy minister of health for the Polish government.

We will be discussing the latest recommendations from the European Health Parliament, and asking how we can transition health in Europe to a modern, digital society. Will healthcare ever go back to its pre-pandemic ‘normal’? Should there be an expanded role for EU-level healthcare institutions? What really matters to patients? Have we lost focus on the other societal challenges of our time, such as beating cancer?

