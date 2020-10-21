-
What’s the link between biodiversity and climate change? | Climate Now
We discuss how bringing back bison and building bridges for bears can boost biodiversity to better cope
with the effects of climate change, take a plunge underwater to discuss just how badly coral colonies are faring as the planet warms, and debate the action underway at an EU level to better protect our planet. Ask your questions and take part in the conversation.
