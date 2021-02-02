When Harry met YouYou – Loyal dog “protects” girl in Xuzhou from mother”s scolding

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A loyal golden retriever named Harry is purportedly protecting his tiny friend, a three-year-old girl named YouYou when she gets told off by her mother, as seen in Xuzhou, Eastern China, on Friday.

Harry, who got his name from JK Rowling’s fictional character Harry Potter, can be seen snarling at mum Sun Jia, when she shouts at her daughter for eating too many sweets.

Sun first recorded video showing a similar incident last August. After publishing the video first on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, then two-year-old YouYou and her furry friend went viral.

Today they have over 362,000 followers on TikTok. According to Sun, YouYou and Harry are inseparable and have shared a deep bond since she was born.

