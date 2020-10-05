Where are we on treating Covid-19?

US President Donald Trump is back in hospital being treated for Covid-19 after a brief trip out in his motorcade to wave at supporters. The outing came after a weekend of mixed messages as to the state of the president’s health, amid reports that he is taking a number of steroids and antivirals to treat the infection. We speak to Keith Neal, a professor of the epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham. He gives us his Perspective on how dangerous Trump’s trip outside the hospital was and brings us the latest about treatments for the virus.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en