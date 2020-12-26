-
Where does Ethiopia stand now in Tigray conflict?
Last month, Ethiopia’s military launched an offensive against the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front in the northern region of Tigray.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called it a law enforcement operation.
But it has spiralled into an inter-ethnic conflict, possibly killing thousands.
The Tigray conflict is one of several areas of tension in the country between Ethiopia’s central government and numerous ethnic groups.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb takes a look at recent events, and where Ethiopia stands now.
