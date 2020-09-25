-
Prosecutors open terror inquiry into Paris knife attack - 5 hours ago
-
Where to from here for women’s rights in America? - 5 hours ago
-
France: Several injured after stabbing attack near Charlie Hebdo former office - 5 hours ago
-
Two injured in Paris stabbing attack, witness testify - 5 hours ago
-
After Covid: Will Brexit be the next shock for Britain’s economy? | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested after knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris - 6 hours ago
-
One suspect arrested in Paris stabbing attack - 6 hours ago
-
Two stabbed in Paris attack, schoolchildren being kept inside in area - 6 hours ago
-
Two injured in Paris machete attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo - 7 hours ago
-
Two people injured in knife attack in Paris, one suspect arrested - 7 hours ago
Where to from here for women’s rights in America?
America has lost a feminist icon as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or Notorious RBG as she was often referred to, becomes the first American woman to lie in state in Washington DC. Now with the future direction of the US Supreme Court becoming an major issue in the presidential campaign, Annette Young talks to Professor Anne-Marie Goetz, a political scientist from New York University about where to from here for women’s rights in America. Plus the Paris Philharmonic is running a conductor competition that aims to give women the same opportunities as their male counterparts.
