Who else wins from Sophie Petronin’s release?

France has successfully negotiated the freedom of Sophie Petronin, the country’s last hostage held anywhere in the world. FRANCE 24’s foreign affairs editor Philip Turle looks at the who else wins from the release.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en