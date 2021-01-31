-
LIVE: Unauthorised protest in support of Navalny takes place in St. Petersburg - 3 hours ago
Italian parties continue talks to solve government political crisis - 3 hours ago
Myanmar in turmoil over disputed election - 3 hours ago
Nigeria begins modernising oil refineries - 3 hours ago
Nurse wins prize to watch films for a week on a remote Swedish island - 4 hours ago
‘We’ve had enough’: In France, Spain and Denmark, anti-lockdown protests continue - 5 hours ago
WHO team visit Wuhan market at heart of virus outbreak - 5 hours ago
Tension grows in Austria over the deportation of three young girls to Georgia and Armenia - 5 hours ago
Hundreds arrested at fresh protests in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - 5 hours ago
Denmark: Protesters denounce COVID restrictions in torch-lit Aarhus march - 5 hours ago
WHO team visit Wuhan market at heart of virus outbreak
A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected.
