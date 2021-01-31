Share
WHO team visit Wuhan market at heart of virus outbreak

5 hours ago

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected.

