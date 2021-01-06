-
WHO virus mission blunted as China refuses team entry
An expert mission to #China to probe the origins of the Covid-19 #pandemic was in disarray Wednesday after Beijing denied entry to the World Health Organization team at the last minute despite months of painstaking negotiations. Ten experts were due to arrive in China this week for the delicate, highly politicised task of establishing how and where the virus jumped from animals to humans. #WHO
