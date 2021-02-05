-
What are ‘dark kitchens’ are how are they taking the food delivery business by storm? - 29 mins ago
-
Top Suu Kyi aide arrested as protests grow against Myanmar coup - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19: Hotel bookings for quarantine being made ‘at pace’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Who’s a pretty boy then! Smart parrot stuns internet with cool tricks in Singapore - 4 hours ago
-
Switzerland: IOC chief Bach extends first invitations as Beijing 2022 marks one-year countdown - 4 hours ago
-
US House strips ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Greene of committee assignments - 5 hours ago
-
‘America is back’: Biden signals break from Trump in first diplomatic speech - 5 hours ago
-
Defying the doctors! Paralysed man to walk 180 km for NHS in $136.820 exoskeleton - 5 hours ago
-
EU and UK representatives visit West Bank hamlet destroyed twice by Israeli forces - 6 hours ago
-
France: Macron slams social networks for banning Trump following US Capitol riot - 6 hours ago
Who’s a pretty boy then! Smart parrot stuns internet with cool tricks in Singapore
Social media sensation Wolfie the Parrotlet – aka ‘Little Wolfie Bird’ – hit over 800,000 views on TikTok in under two weeks because, apart from being adorable, he’s a skilful and fast-learning bird, as seen in Singapore on Tuesday.
Wolfie’s owner trained the small parrot to play basketball, do skateboarding and give high five, among other tricks.
”Our purpose here on social media is just to bring joy to the world and put smiles on people’s faces. Especially in the past year that we’ve all had around the world, worldwide, it has not been an easy time,” she said about their social media journey.
She also added that her little social media star is very smart: ”I realised how intelligent he was. So, he learnt his first tricks within a day of me starting to teach him.”
But while the duo seems to be having a fun time together, she had a little warning for anyone else thinking of getting parrotlet: ”Parrotlets have a very painful bite. So, if you’re not very used to being able to train and care for birds, then you know you might want to consider to do your research before getting a bird.”
You can check Little Wolfie Bird’s tricks on Instagram here: @littlewolfiebird
#LittleWolfieBird #Parrotlet #Birds #Singapore #Parrots
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20210203-022
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly