Who’s a pretty boy then! Smart parrot stuns internet with cool tricks in Singapore

Social media sensation Wolfie the Parrotlet – aka ‘Little Wolfie Bird’ – hit over 800,000 views on TikTok in under two weeks because, apart from being adorable, he’s a skilful and fast-learning bird, as seen in Singapore on Tuesday.

Wolfie’s owner trained the small parrot to play basketball, do skateboarding and give high five, among other tricks.

”Our purpose here on social media is just to bring joy to the world and put smiles on people’s faces. Especially in the past year that we’ve all had around the world, worldwide, it has not been an easy time,” she said about their social media journey.

She also added that her little social media star is very smart: ”I realised how intelligent he was. So, he learnt his first tricks within a day of me starting to teach him.”

But while the duo seems to be having a fun time together, she had a little warning for anyone else thinking of getting parrotlet: ”Parrotlets have a very painful bite. So, if you’re not very used to being able to train and care for birds, then you know you might want to consider to do your research before getting a bird.”

You can check Little Wolfie Bird’s tricks on Instagram here: @littlewolfiebird

#LittleWolfieBird #Parrotlet #Birds #Singapore #Parrots

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20210203-022

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly