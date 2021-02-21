Share
Why are India’s farmers angry?| Start Here

11 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of farmers in India have been protesting for months because of new farming laws they say will hurt them.
But the government says it’s to fix an agriculture industry that everyone agrees needs fixing.
So why aren’t they on the same page?

