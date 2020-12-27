Why are millions starving in Yemen? | Start Here

The UN says the window to stop famine in war-torn Yemen is closing fast.

After a pause during the pandemic, rival groups are back to fighting.

Air strikes coordinated by a Saudi-led coalition have also resumed.

So how did Yemen go from being the heart of Arab civilisation to the brink of famine?

Start Here revisits our first ever episode for an update.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Al_Jazeera_English

#Start_Here

#Al_Jazeera_Digital_Shows