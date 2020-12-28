Why did it take Trump so long to sign the COVID-19 bill? | DW News

Trump backed down from his threat to block a bill for pandemic relief and his demand that Congress increase stimulus cheques for struggling Americans from 600 to 2,000 dollars. The president had condemned the spending plans as a disgrace. After nearly a week’s dealy, US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 Trillion Dollar pandemic relief and spending package. The bill will now restore unemployment benefits to millions of people and avert a shutdown of government services.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Covid19 #StimulusCheque #Trump