-
Pakistan: Ten of thousands attend massive opposition rally despite pandemic - 4 mins ago
-
In Motherland, Christmas comes but once a year, and thank God for that! – BBC - 12 mins ago
-
Why did it take Trump so long to sign the COVID-19 bill? | DW News - 24 mins ago
-
Nashville explosion: FBI says suspect died in the blast - 49 mins ago
-
Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials - about 1 hour ago
-
China jails citizen journalist over Wuhan videos | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
2020 – Best of Ruptly - 2 hours ago
-
Trump signs COVID relief bill amid pressure, but adds conditions - 2 hours ago
-
‘Catastrophic’ humanitarian situation as snowstorm hits burnt-down Lipa camp - 3 hours ago
-
Monks to live stream ‘Joya-no-Kane’ bell ringing ceremony for New Year’s Eve - 3 hours ago
Why did it take Trump so long to sign the COVID-19 bill? | DW News
Trump backed down from his threat to block a bill for pandemic relief and his demand that Congress increase stimulus cheques for struggling Americans from 600 to 2,000 dollars. The president had condemned the spending plans as a disgrace. After nearly a week’s dealy, US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 Trillion Dollar pandemic relief and spending package. The bill will now restore unemployment benefits to millions of people and avert a shutdown of government services.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Covid19 #StimulusCheque #Trump