-
France opens probe into bank BNP Paribas over its role in Sudan - 59 mins ago
-
Uncle Ben’s rice rebrands as Ben’s Original following racial stereotyping backlash - about 1 hour ago
-
UK unveils new plan to protect jobs - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump heckled while paying respects for late US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA morning virtual format session: Day 3 - 3 hours ago
-
How to live with it? Europe scrambles to avoid second Covid lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Russia: Lavrov considers increasing attacks on UN to be unfair - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Anti-govt protesters rally outside Knesset ahead of vote to restrict protests amid lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Why don’t the Swedish wear masks? - 4 hours ago
-
Wikileaks editor-in-chief comments after psychiatrist tells court Assange at ‘high risk of suicide’ - 4 hours ago
Why don’t the Swedish wear masks?
The France 24 debate’s panellists argue over the wearing of face masks in Sweden and the lack of quarantine for household contact. Masks in Sweden are neither obligatory nor recommended. But how is that going to go with winter coming and people taking public transports in larger numbers?
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en