Why experts have security concerns about Huawei’s 5G infrastructure | DW Analysis
Next-generation, super-fast 5G networks are being rolled out all over the world. 5G will be more embedded in our societies than anything that went before. Which means that we really need to trust it. That’s the dilemma facing countries everywhere right now. Can they trust the current leader in 5G technology – Huawei — a company from China?
