-
Ship’s crew stranded in Kenya port for more than a year - 13 hours ago
-
East Jerusalem: First snow of season adorns al-Aqsa compound - 13 hours ago
-
Georgia: PM Gakahriya resigns after court rules to detain opposition leader - 13 hours ago
-
Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares? - 13 hours ago
-
Peruvian police use force to stop migrant caravan crossing - 13 hours ago
-
How can Biden confront white supremacy? | The Bottom Line - 15 hours ago
-
EU presents new trade strategy | DW News - 15 hours ago
-
Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricity - 15 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Peru officials face backlash over secret Covid-19 vaccines before rollout - 15 hours ago
-
France child protection: Lawmakers look to increase protection against abuse - 15 hours ago
Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares?
The United States Congress wants to know why online investors have been limited in buying GameStop and other stocks during a market surge.
Politicians have called in experts to testify on Thursday.
An unexpected rally on Wall Street challenged many assumptions about how the markets work.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey explains.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Gamestop #US