Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares?

The United States Congress wants to know why online investors have been limited in buying GameStop and other stocks during a market surge.

Politicians have called in experts to testify on Thursday.

An unexpected rally on Wall Street challenged many assumptions about how the markets work.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey explains.

