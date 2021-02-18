Share
Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares?

13 hours ago

The United States Congress wants to know why online investors have been limited in buying GameStop and other stocks during a market surge.
Politicians have called in experts to testify on Thursday.
An unexpected rally on Wall Street challenged many assumptions about how the markets work.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey explains.

