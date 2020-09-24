Wikileaks editor-in-chief comments after psychiatrist tells court Assange at ‘high risk of suicide’

-
Psychiatrist Michael Kopelman who interviewed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in prison told a London court on Tuesday the whistleblower was at ‘high risk’ of committing a suicide due to his worsening mental and physical conditions.
Assange’s colleagues and supporters commented on the statement outside the Old Bailey holding hearings in his extradition case.
“Julian has been diagnosed with depression. He is of a high suicide risk especially if he is extradited to the United States. He has a syndrome, Aspberger’s that makes him nine times more likely to commit suicide than other persons, so all this together should give the court the right picture. He is in a low state and severe danger of causing self-harm if he is extradited,” said Kristinn Hrafnsson, Wikileaks Editor-in-chief.
The Director of International Campaigns at Reporters Without Borders Rebecca Vincent said that Kopelman “said clearly that if Mr. Assange is extradited to the US, he believes that he will find a way to commit suicide.”
Assange has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage.
