Will suburban white women support Trump in the US election?
Analysts are saying that incumbent President Donald Trump’s may be losing a key part of his base that helped him win election four years ago: suburban white women.
As he makes his bid for another term in office in this year’s presidential election, it is unclear whether he has what it takes to secure their votes this time around.
Al Jazeera’s Rosalind Jordan reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
