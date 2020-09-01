-
Will the Darfur peace deal in Sudan last? | Inside Story
After nearly 20 years of conflict, Sudan’s transitional government and rebels have agreed to end fighting in the Darfur region, as well as the states of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.
South Sudan helped to negotiate the peace agreement.
However, at least two armed groups refused to sign the deal, and previous accords failed to end the killings.
Will this latest agreement hold?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Alex De Waal – Executive Director, World Peace Foundation
Jamelah Ahmed – Member, Sudan Task Force
Cameron Hudson – Former Chief of Staff, Office of the U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan
