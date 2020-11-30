Winter in France’s Vosges mountains

Located in France’s eastern Vosges region, the Champ du Feu is a stunning patch of wildlife; a giant meadow that stretches out 1,099 metres above sea level. This vast area can be crossed on Icelandic horses during magical wintry treks. But during the harsh Vosges winters, some locals prefer more indoor activities such as fruit distillation, which produces different kinds of alcohol. The result is a pure concentrate of the Vosges: a wild region brimming with natural beauty all year round.

