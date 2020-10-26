-
Matthew McConaughey’s dad tried to bring his pet bird back to life! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 34 mins ago
-
USA: Trump supporters stage massive car rally in Arizona - 44 mins ago
-
With record 52,000 new cases, France struggles to contain Covid-19 - 57 mins ago
-
IATA CEO: Will science prevent the aviation industry’s crash? | Inside Story - 59 mins ago
-
Smart Schools – a cross-border project making Bosnia and Croatia greener - about 1 hour ago
-
Achievements of the EU’s Smart Schools cross-border project – so far - about 1 hour ago
-
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods, EU calls his comments ‘unacceptable’ - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: UNSC convenes to discuss the situation in the Middle East - about 1 hour ago
-
In Thailand, local businesses adapt to ongoing protests - 2 hours ago
-
Mateus Webba Da Silva: the Angolan expert breaking ground in DNA research - 2 hours ago
With record 52,000 new cases, France struggles to contain Covid-19
France set a grim record on Sunday after reporting more than 52,000 new coronavirus cases, raising concerns that greater restrictions may be needed as the country struggles to contain the epidemic.
