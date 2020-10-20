Share
Woman removed from theatre for not wearing a mask

October 20, 2020

Police detained a woman who refused to wear a mask at Moscow’s Taganka Theatre on Wednesday.

Despite pleas from the audience and the director to put on the mask, the selfish theatregoer continued to refuse and also declined to leave the venue voluntarily.

